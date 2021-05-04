Clear

Strong need for foster families

A little over 1,000 children in Iowa are awaiting a foster home.

Posted: May 4, 2021 1:41 AM
Updated: May 4, 2021 1:57 AM
Posted By: Alex Jirgens

CLEAR LAKE, Iowa - May is National Foster Care Appreciation Month. There is, though, a significant shortage of foster families in Iowa.
According to the Iowa Department of Human Services, 134 children in Cerro Gordo County are in the foster care system. Still, there are a little over 1,000 children waiting for a foster home in Iowa; nationally, around 104,000 are waiting for a foster home, according to the advocacy group Together We Rise.

Laura Burleson and her husband Sam have been foster parents for about 8 years now. She notes of a big need for foster homes locally, specifically for sibling groups and teenagers. Roughly 25% of area foster homes are open to taking teens, but 30% of referrals for those who need a foster home are from children older than 13.

Burleson says the need to find families for children facing emotional and other difficulties is large.

"You think about the situation they're in, they feel often that they aren't able to be placed into a foster home, there's a lot of unloved feelings that came out of that. Then the behaviors increase and the emotional stress they're under increases."

For fostering teens, she says it's been one of the best experiences they've ever had.

"You can have a relationship and a conversation. And they're so fun. Sometimes, people forget the really fun parts of being a teen and the really fun parts of being able to parent a teen."

Burleson stays in touch with the birth family of children in her care. And if they return to their birth family, thanks to the relationship they form, the children remain in the Burlesons' lives. While the Burlesons have adopted in the past, she says the ultimate goal in the foster care process is reunification.

"To see the healing that takes place across that journey when they're with you and to get to help the child through that and the parent through that, it's one of the most earth shattering things for them to be separated, and I love the opportunity to be able to witness and help in any way I can."

Burleson says becoming a foster parent is a 4-6 month long process. For more information on how you can become a foster parent, click here.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 579235

Reported Deaths: 7253
CountyCasesDeaths
Hennepin1201961707
Ramsey50015864
Dakota44707438
Anoka40525431
Washington26161278
Stearns21815220
St. Louis17394302
Scott16874123
Wright15624135
Olmsted1306797
Sherburne1133184
Carver1025445
Clay804691
Rice7897104
Blue Earth732141
Crow Wing648387
Kandiyohi645281
Chisago576651
Otter Tail564574
Benton556197
Goodhue467672
Mower458632
Douglas457374
Winona447350
McLeod415358
Itasca411353
Morrison410560
Nobles406148
Isanti405162
Beltrami384758
Polk378167
Steele377815
Becker373249
Lyon356350
Carlton339152
Freeborn338129
Pine321721
Nicollet319343
Brown302640
Mille Lacs296752
Le Sueur283422
Todd275731
Cass264628
Meeker248838
Waseca234721
Martin226431
Roseau204519
Wabasha20243
Hubbard181741
Dodge18003
Renville177043
Redwood170536
Houston166715
Cottonwood161321
Fillmore15359
Pennington153219
Wadena151521
Chippewa150938
Faribault148819
Kanabec141624
Sibley139510
Aitkin132536
Watonwan12879
Rock126619
Jackson120811
Pipestone113626
Yellow Medicine113320
Pope10646
Murray10529
Swift103818
Stevens88010
Marshall87317
Clearwater84616
Koochiching80414
Lake80319
Wilkin79612
Lac qui Parle74822
Big Stone5904
Lincoln5713
Grant5618
Mahnomen5368
Norman5369
Unassigned50193
Kittson48122
Red Lake3947
Traverse3675
Lake of the Woods3163
Cook1550

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 363536

Reported Deaths: 5899
CountyCasesDeaths
Polk57024619
Linn20642333
Scott19653239
Black Hawk15726307
Woodbury15058228
Johnson1436883
Dubuque13293207
Dallas1106897
Pottawattamie10999166
Story1050848
Warren569788
Clinton548992
Cerro Gordo533689
Sioux510474
Webster510392
Marshall480675
Muscatine470699
Des Moines449766
Wapello4271122
Buena Vista424040
Jasper412170
Plymouth399779
Lee371355
Marion359475
Jones295957
Henry289837
Carroll283852
Bremer281760
Crawford263840
Boone261634
Benton254655
Washington251550
Dickinson247343
Mahaska228250
Jackson220442
Kossuth214664
Clay214425
Tama208571
Delaware207739
Winneshiek196133
Page191721
Buchanan190331
Cedar188123
Fayette184341
Hardin184343
Wright182236
Hamilton178949
Harrison178973
Clayton168456
Butler163534
Mills161221
Floyd159142
Madison158619
Cherokee158238
Lyon156941
Poweshiek154133
Allamakee149951
Iowa147824
Hancock146034
Winnebago140431
Cass137454
Grundy136032
Calhoun135013
Emmet132740
Jefferson131835
Shelby130237
Sac129419
Appanoose127747
Louisa127749
Union127332
Mitchell125642
Chickasaw123215
Guthrie120129
Humboldt118726
Franklin115721
Palo Alto111923
Howard104022
Montgomery102437
Unassigned10040
Clarke99124
Keokuk95131
Monroe95028
Ida90234
Adair86032
Pocahontas85222
Monona82630
Davis80824
Osceola77616
Greene77310
Lucas76723
Worth7338
Taylor65512
Fremont6199
Decatur5969
Van Buren55618
Ringgold54424
Wayne53023
Audubon4989
Adams3374
Rochester/St. Mary'S
Partly Cloudy
48° wxIcon
Hi: 55° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 43°
Mason City
Clear
44° wxIcon
Hi: 61° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: 36°
Albert Lea
Partly Cloudy
45° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: 40°
Austin
Partly Cloudy
45° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 38°
Charles City
Partly Cloudy
46° wxIcon
Hi: 68° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 41°
A bit below average for the workweek
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Sean's Weather 5/3

Image

Truck driver shortage could impact fuel deliveries

Image

Decreased chicken supply impacts local businesses

Image

Trauma awareness month is here

Image

Mayo Clinic antibody therapy

Image

Gray Duck reopens

Image

Kinney Pioneer Museum back open for the first time since 2019

Image

People rally at Soldiers Field Memorial Park for more funding

Image

Going screen-free for a week

Image

Sean's Weather 5/2

Community Events