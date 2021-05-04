Strong need for foster families

CLEAR LAKE, Iowa - May is National Foster Care Appreciation Month. There is, though, a significant shortage of foster families in Iowa.

According to the Iowa Department of Human Services, 134 children in Cerro Gordo County are in the foster care system. Still, there are a little over 1,000 children waiting for a foster home in Iowa; nationally, around 104,000 are waiting for a foster home, according to the advocacy group Together We Rise.

Laura Burleson and her husband Sam have been foster parents for about 8 years now. She notes of a big need for foster homes locally, specifically for sibling groups and teenagers. Roughly 25% of area foster homes are open to taking teens, but 30% of referrals for those who need a foster home are from children older than 13.

Burleson says the need to find families for children facing emotional and other difficulties is large.

"You think about the situation they're in, they feel often that they aren't able to be placed into a foster home, there's a lot of unloved feelings that came out of that. Then the behaviors increase and the emotional stress they're under increases."

For fostering teens, she says it's been one of the best experiences they've ever had.

"You can have a relationship and a conversation. And they're so fun. Sometimes, people forget the really fun parts of being a teen and the really fun parts of being able to parent a teen."

Burleson stays in touch with the birth family of children in her care. And if they return to their birth family, thanks to the relationship they form, the children remain in the Burlesons' lives. While the Burlesons have adopted in the past, she says the ultimate goal in the foster care process is reunification.

"To see the healing that takes place across that journey when they're with you and to get to help the child through that and the parent through that, it's one of the most earth shattering things for them to be separated, and I love the opportunity to be able to witness and help in any way I can."

Burleson says becoming a foster parent is a 4-6 month long process. For more information on how you can become a foster parent, click here.