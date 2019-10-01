Strip mall emptying out ahead of pending sale

MASON CITY, Iowa - Driving through the intersection of 4th Street SW and Pierce Avenue lately, you may have noticed some vacant storefronts in the small shopping plaza there. That's because it is currently in the process of being sold.

With the exception of Check 'n Go, all businesses that were housed in the West Court building, also known as the Medical Arts building, have moved out, with business owners having until Monday to move out. American Realty, which manages the site, has indicated the building's sale is pending.

Loren Bitker co-owns a business across the street from the plaza. He sees heavy traffic through the area, which is a plus for development. But also sees drawbacks to all that traffic.

"There's a lot of accidents coming down on the lane that comes from the east to the west. Coming down that hill, you pick up speed, and we hear screeching tires and the crash that comes after it."

Details on the sale are limited. We are working to learn more.