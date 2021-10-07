String of new businesses open downtown

The Med-City welcomed four new businesses this week, with three located along North Broadway Avenue.

Janky Gear, The Fit Loon, Wear Local and Knotty Woodpecker opened their doors to the public this week.

Paige Jehnke is the owner of Janky Gear and said the COVID-19 pandemic was her inspiration to open a business.

"I actually have a background in marine engineering, so I was on a ship when COVID broke out and we were locked down. I decided that I am going to start writing a business plan," Jehnke said.

Janky Gear is a consignment store that sells affordable outdoor gear to a market that needs it, according to Jehnke.

Owner of Wear Local, Ryan Froh, said after six years of being in the custom apparel business, he decided it was time to open a retail store.

"We have been reinspired by COVID, so I have been doing custom apparel, custom wall murals things like that for businesses for the past few years and then I started a business this last year, Wear Local Clothing, where it is a retail side of it," Froh said.

Froh said half of the proceeds made from Wear Local are given back to the small business community.