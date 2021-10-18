String of crimes in Rochester lead to arrest of 36-year-old woman

ROCHESTER, Minn. - A string of crimes over the course of four days has resulted in a woman being charged while charges are possible against a man.

It began Wednesday when a pickup was stolen from Days Inn that belonged to a person in town for medical treatment.

Then on Saturday, employees of Leitzen Concrete showed up for work and noticed someone inside one of the buildings. The person took off on foot but employees noticed numerous electrical items were damaged and stolen. The suspect was trying to steal wire, cut copper pipes and packed up other items to steal.

On Sunday, a person familiar with the burglary called police and had surveillance video, and the stolen truck was found parked behind 821 Civic Center Dr. NW.

Two subjects, including 36-year-old Laurissa Bale, were located. She is facing charges of theft, possessing stolen property and carrying a BB gun in public. A male in the truck wasn't arrested but could be once the investigation is complete.