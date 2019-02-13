UPDATE: 'No Travel Advisory' issued for I-35 in southern Minnesota

UPDATE: ALBERT LEA, Minn. – A “No Travel Advisory” is issued for Interstate 35 from the Iowa border to the interchange with Highway 30 in Ellendale.

The Minnesota Department of Transportation says poor visibility and drifting snow has made driving dangerous along that section of the highway. This advisory will remain in place until conditions improve and a change will be announced on the MnDOT District 6 Twitter feed.

Winds at I-35 have been measured at near 25 miles per hour. MnDOT says snow plows remain on the road and this portion of the interstate is no closed but multiple crashes have been reported, including several jackknifed semi trailers that have temporarily blocked traffic.

The Mower County Sheriff's Office is also asking people to not drive in the county util conditions improve. The Worth County Sheriff's Office also says I-35 was shut down north of the Highway 9 exit but it has since reopened.

Previous story below

ALBERT LEA, Minn. – The Minnesota Department of Transportation is reporting a string a crashed along Interstate 35 in Freeborn County.

As of 4:30 pm, there were reports of:

- Jackknifed semi trailer between Freeborn County Road 4 and the Iowa State Line.

- A vehicle spun out between Freeborn County Road 13 and Exit 8 (near Twin Lakes).

- Jackknifed semi trailer between Exit 11 and Exit 8 (near Albert Lea).

- Possible crashes between Exit 12 and Exit 11 and Exit 18 and 235th Street (both near Albert Lea)

- Jackknifed semi trailer between Freeborn County Road 35 and Exit 18 (near Clarks Grove).

MnDOT says I-35 is completely snow and ice covered from the Iowa border to Ellendale.

For the latest road conditions in Minnesota, click here.

Photos of the conditions on I-35 near Albert Lea.