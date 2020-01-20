Striking snowplow drivers in Minnesota county reach agreement

Striking snowplow drivers in northeastern Minnesota say they've come to terms with St. Louis County on a new contract.
Teamsters Local 320 official Erik Skoog posted on Facebook Monday that an agreement had been reached that "both parties can be proud of."
The union went on strike last Wednesday, citing differences over health care and accrued sick leave. Skoog says the tentative agreement was reached after 15 hours of mediation.
Union members are expected to vote on the new settlement Monday afternoon in Eveleth. Public Works supervisors and other licensed staff from other divisions and departments operated the plows during the strike.
