Strikers Corner in Stewartville is providing meals to those in the trucking industry

STEWARTVILLE, Minn. - Strikers Corner in Stewartville is offering semi truck drivers curb side to go meals as they're passing through southeast Minnesota. "We try to stay professional, polite and positive. at the end of the day, let's just try to become better together," explained owner, Matthew Johnson.

Even though the bowling alley is currently shut down, workers are still trying to provide their services as best as they can to the community. Johnson told KIMT News 3 he feels helping out the trucking industry is crucial so that our supplies don't stop. "It's very important that we keep them moving, we keep them fed and we keep them healthy because without them, we'd be in big trouble," Johnson said.

He explained it's important to step up when you're able to. "It's a great help to help people in need that are basically had their calling to go to work - I don't wanna say forced to go to work, but honestly that's what it is," said Johnson. "And for us to do our part to try to keep them fed - they're all more than welcome here."

If you would like to order food, you can call Strikers Corner ahead of time and they'll have it ready for you when you arrive. As of now, they'll be doing through this Sunday, March 29th from 10 in the morning until 8 at night. Johnson said if you would like to support Strikers Corner while they provide these meals, you can buy gift cards to use later.