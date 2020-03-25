Clear
BREAKING NEWS White House, Senate reach historic $2 trillion stimulus deal amid growing coronavirus fears Full Story
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Strikers Corner in Stewartville is providing meals to those in the trucking industry

A Stewartville business is giving thanks to the truck drivers who are still hard at work during this pandemic.

Posted: Mar 25, 2020 7:07 AM
Updated: Mar 25, 2020 7:26 AM
Posted By: Madelyne Watkins

STEWARTVILLE, Minn. - Strikers Corner in Stewartville is offering semi truck drivers curb side to go meals as they're passing through southeast Minnesota. "We try to stay professional, polite and positive. at the end of the day, let's just try to become better together," explained owner, Matthew Johnson.

Even though the bowling alley is currently shut down, workers are still trying to provide their services as best as they can to the community. Johnson told KIMT News 3 he feels helping out the trucking industry is crucial so that our supplies don't stop. "It's very important that we keep them moving, we keep them fed and we keep them healthy because without them, we'd be in big trouble," Johnson said.

He explained it's important to step up when you're able to. "It's a great help to help people in need that are basically had their calling to go to work - I don't wanna say forced to go to work, but honestly that's what it is," said Johnson. "And for us to do our part to try to keep them fed - they're all more than welcome here."

If you would like to order food, you can call Strikers Corner ahead of time and they'll have it ready for you when you arrive. As of now, they'll be doing through this Sunday, March 29th from 10 in the morning until 8 at night. Johnson said if you would like to support Strikers Corner while they provide these meals, you can buy gift cards to use later.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Overcast
40° wxIcon
Hi: 51° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 34°
Albert Lea
Overcast
41° wxIcon
Hi: 46° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 38°
Austin
Overcast
43° wxIcon
Hi: 50° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 40°
Charles City
Overcast
39° wxIcon
Hi: 52° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 34°
Rochester
Overcast
40° wxIcon
Hi: 46° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 33°
Rain and clouds this week
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Donation box for those in need

Image

Strikers bowling alley offering free grab and go meals

Image

Sara's Daybreak Forecast - Wednesday

${item.thumbnail.title}

StormTeam 3: More rain to come this week

Image

Comparing Coronavirus to history

Image

How restaurants are playing it safe with takeout food

Image

Sean Weather 3/24 2

Image

Dr. Brian McDonough talks Coronavirus

Image

Rochester Honkers remain hopeful for season to start on time

Image

MC Chamber of Commerce supporting local business

Community Events