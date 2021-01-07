STEWARTVILLE, Minn. - Another business is calling it quits. An owner with Strikers Corner in Stewartville confirmed to KIMT News 3 that the bar, restaurant, bowling alley, and liquor store will be closing up for good, as soon as they're all sold out.
Popular bowling alley in Stewartville is set to close up for good.
Posted: Jan 7, 2021 10:48 PM
Related Content
- Strikers Corner, popular bowling alley, set to close
- Strikers Corner in Stewartville is providing meals to those in the trucking industry
- Man hit by vehicle outside Rochester bowling alley
- Sanitation the key as area bowling alleys back in business
- Illinois state's attorney identifies 3 killed in bowling alley shooting
- Holiday Lanes bowling alley closes: 'It's gonna be a big void here in Albert Lea'
- Deferred judgment for alley thief
- Popular rooftop restaurant is closed... for now
- Second guilty plea in alley robbery
- Stream trout opener is around the corner
Scroll for more content...