Strike Out Homelessness: people bowl for a cause

People help fight homelessness in Rochester at the Strike Out Homelessness event.

Posted: Feb. 17, 2019 10:52 PM
Posted By: Annalisa Pardo

ROCHESTER, Minn. – On Sunday, people came to Bowlocity in Rochester for Strike Out Homelessness.

The official Winterfest event raises money for Family Promise Rochester, the only shelter in the Med-City for families needing a roof over their heads.

“I think this brings great awareness that this is a need in our community,” Amy Baker, a guest who came to the event, said.

That’s exactly what organizer and President of the Board of Directors for Family promise, Rudy Naul, hoped the bowling day would do.
“I think it's just a good way for families to appreciate what they have and have that family fun time, and hopefully understand that not all families are as blessed and lucky to have that,” he said.

He also hoped it gave families a new view of what homelessness actually looks like.

“People maybe have a stereotype, picture of what homelessness is in their mind,” Naul said. Majority of our families are working, it's just something happened, whether it be medical, car repair, or something that took away from their rent money.”

It’s a realization that Baker saw when she started coordinating family states at a local church. 

“You think older gentleman on the corner with a sign,” she said. “And for me it was like families and working families working full time.”

With Sunday’s even raising awareness and the new task force created by Mayor Kim Norton, both Naul and Baker said they’re hopeful Rochester is headed in the right direction to tackle the issue.

“I think more and more people are realizing and understanding that something needs to be done about it,” Naul said. “It's unfortunate we have to have those conversations but I think it's important that we do.”

“I'm grateful that it feels like we're starting to open our eyes to it and really be thinking about as a community, that's seen as one of the most giving communities, that we'd be giving to everyone, not just some,” Baker said. “These are our kids and our families, not those kids and those families.”

Strike Out Homelessness raised about $2,000 for Family Promise Rochester.

