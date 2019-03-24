MASON CITY, Iowa - It's the story of an inch worm named Ivan, who just didn't want to stretch a full inch.

But in a larger sense, it's the story about having the motivation to doing something important.

Author Jason Gangwish says it was a new experience for him and illustrator Kallie Cooper, as they've never authored a full book until "Ivan the Half Inch Worm."

"We did some demographic research, we did some of our research on what it takes to self publish, which was what we did at first as well as through a company, and so a lot of asking questions and networking and asking other authors how to do things."

Since the book was published last month, it's been receiving raving reviews.

"I would say in the last month or so, 400-500 books we've sold."

Gangwish recently traveled to Nebraska to see the devastating flooding taking place, and also sharing the book with school kids. He's asking children, and adults, to utilize their abilities by stretching their full inch to help those in need.

"Even if it's a simple thought you had, I think it's important to take action on these little things. They all add up."

With that, Gangwish announced that profits from all books sold in March will be donated to relief efforts.