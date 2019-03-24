Clear
SEVERE WX : Flood Warning View Alerts
CLOSINGS: View Closings

"Stretching your inch"

Mason City-based family-friendly book author is sharing the story of having the motivation to doing something important...and to also help those in need

Posted: Mar. 23, 2019 11:54 PM
Posted By: Alex Jirgens

MASON CITY, Iowa - It's the story of an inch worm named Ivan, who just didn't want to stretch a full inch.

But in a larger sense, it's the story about having the motivation to doing something important.

Author Jason Gangwish says it was a new experience for him and illustrator Kallie Cooper, as they've never authored a full book until "Ivan the Half Inch Worm."

"We did some demographic research, we did some of our research on what it takes to self publish, which was what we did at first as well as through a company, and so a lot of asking questions and networking and asking other authors how to do things."

Since the book was published last month, it's been receiving raving reviews.

"I would say in the last month or so, 400-500 books we've sold."

Gangwish recently traveled to Nebraska to see the devastating flooding taking place, and also sharing the book with school kids. He's asking children, and adults, to utilize their abilities by stretching their full inch to help those in need.

"Even if it's a simple thought you had, I think it's important to take action on these little things. They all add up."

With that, Gangwish announced that profits from all books sold in March will be donated to relief efforts.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Overcast
42° wxIcon
Hi: 53° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 37°
Albert Lea
Overcast
43° wxIcon
Hi: 51° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 43°
Austin
Overcast
43° wxIcon
Hi: 52° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 43°
Charles City
Overcast
43° wxIcon
Hi: 54° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 39°
Rochester
Overcast
38° wxIcon
Hi: 48° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 33°
Clouds and light rain will continue to fill in tonight, making for a soggy Sunday.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Stretch Your Inch

Image

BULLS DEFEAT BLIZZARD

Image

NCAA WRESTLING CHAMPS

Image

TROJANS FOREVER

Image

Tracking Sunday Morning Rain

Image

Tracking Rain Showers Moving In

Image

Free speech on college campuses

Image

Tracking Our Lovely Weekend Start and A Few Drops of Rain

Image

Car fire in Rochester

Image

DMC Corporation meeting

Community Events