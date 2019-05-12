Stressing safety at bike rodeo

MASON CITY, Iowa - With warmer weather and summer getting closer, kids riding bicycles will become an all too common sight. And with more people riding around on two wheels, safety is the key message at Saturday's youth bicycle safety rodeo.

The event featured an obstacle course where students learned how to follow directions on signs, using hand signals, and also shoulder checks. Kids could also have simple repairs done on their bikes, get fitted with a free bike helmet, and get their bike registered by the Mason City Police Department.

Steve Bailey is part of the Spin Devo group, who had members out directing kids on the obstacle course.

"Kids teaching kids is actually highly effective. They seem to pay attention more and they can relate more to them."

And it's important for everyone to learn bike safety.

"Especially here at the bike station, the parents are seeing how we air up the tires and lube the chains, basic bike handling. With the bike helmet fitting, that's also important too, so that they can keep an eye on the kids and make sure they're wearing their helmet properly."

According to the Iowa Bicycle Coalition, 10 bicyclists were reported to have been killed by motorists statewide last year, an increase from five in 2017. Four of the five crashes from 2017 involved people under the age of 16.