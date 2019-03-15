Clear
SEVERE WX: Flood Warning View Alerts
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Streets closed in Mason City due to flooding

The city of Mason City says closures of streets are in effect due to flooding.

Posted: Mar. 15, 2019 11:49 AM
Updated: Mar. 15, 2019 12:00 PM

MASON CITY, Iowa - The city of Mason City says closures of streets are in effect due to flooding.

Related: Drone video of flooding in Mason City.

“The widespread snow melt and high water and back-up from the Winnebago River and tributaries are causing areas and streets in parts of the community to flood. There have been some road closures due to this flooding,” the city said.
The following locations are closed, according to the city:
East Park
1st Street SW, 600 block under the UPRR viaduct
6th Street NW and N. Tyler, N. Harrison, N. Van Buren area
Birch Drive from Illinois Avenue to Hwy 122 and Hwy 122 south to the City Limits

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Clear
32° wxIcon
Hi: 36° Lo: 21°
Feels Like: 19°
Albert Lea
Clear
30° wxIcon
Hi: 33° Lo: 18°
Feels Like: 20°
Austin
Clear
34° wxIcon
Hi: 36° Lo: 20°
Feels Like: 22°
Charles City
Clear
34° wxIcon
Hi: 36° Lo: 21°
Feels Like: 23°
Rochester
Clear
32° wxIcon
Hi: 31° Lo: 16°
Feels Like: 19°
Plan for an icy commute and slightly cooler weekend.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Drone video: Flooding and ice jamming in north Iowa

Image

Tracking Cool Air and Continuing Flooding

Image

American Legion in Albert Lea needs help

Image

NIACC ready for national tourney

Image

Minnesota postseason basketball highlights

Image

Sand made available to flooded residents

Image

Charter Spectrum making changes in Rochester

Image

Owner of home where cats died has a history with law enforcement

Image

Rochester Superintendent's listening post

Image

Shifts for food shelves

Community Events