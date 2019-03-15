Streets closed in Mason City due to flooding

MASON CITY, Iowa - The city of Mason City says closures of streets are in effect due to flooding.
“The widespread snow melt and high water and back-up from the Winnebago River and tributaries are causing areas and streets in parts of the community to flood. There have been some road closures due to this flooding,” the city said.
The following locations are closed, according to the city:
East Park
1st Street SW, 600 block under the UPRR viaduct
6th Street NW and N. Tyler, N. Harrison, N. Van Buren area
Birch Drive from Illinois Avenue to Hwy 122 and Hwy 122 south to the City Limits
