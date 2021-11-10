"Street Medicine Elective," update

ROCHESTER, Minn.- A new elective course for Mayo Clinic medical students focuses on taking medicine to the streets to provide healthcare to underserved people.

Rochester's community warming center serves as their classroom, where for the past couple of months, med students have learned various skills and methods to effectively improve the health of area homeless communities.

On Tuesday, the students had a training session on how to safely and correctly engage with people experiencing homelessness as well as mental health issues.

KIMT News 3 talked with one of the Co-leaders of the elective, Tatsumi Yanaba, about knowing when to be present and aware of patients' needs. "There's the science of medicine, but then there's the art of medicine that can't be learned in classrooms or textbooks. That comes from being able to empathize with people in the clinic or on the streets and to nurture that requires exposure and interactions and genuine conversations with people," Yanaba said.

At the next training session, students will hear from a panel of four people experiencing homelessness in Rochester.