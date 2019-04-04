Stream trout opener is around the corner

LANESBORO, Minn. - On Thursday, Minnesota DNR fisheries crews stocked 400 rainbow trout yearlings into Sylvan Pond in Lanesboro. It's in preparation for opening day on Saturday, April 13th.

Each year, DNR's four cold water hatcheries in Southeastern Minnesota stock roughly 1.7 million trout all over the state.

"We don't have walleye lakes, we don't have muskie lakes. Trout as far as a fishing recreation is our recreation and with the beautiful bluffs and hills, it's really god's country if you're a trout fisherman or a trout," says Area Fisheries Supervisor Ron Benjamin.

The Lanesboro Dam was stocked on Tuesday.

Catch and release season is ongoing, but fishers cannot take home any trout until 6 AM on April 13th. Doing so before that date could earn you a fine or other penalty.