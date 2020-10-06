Strange vandalism case under investigation at Rochester International Airport

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Authorities are trying to figure out how a man got into a conference room at the Rochester International Airport and vandalized it with nail polish.

Police said surveillance video showed a white male in the room between 11:30 p.m.-4 a.m. Sunday into Monday.

There was pink nail polish splashed throughout the room, and police said it was unusual for someone to be there at that time of night.

The man, who was not recognized by employees, was wearing a mask, a black leather jacket and a pink shirt.