WORTH COUNTY, Iowa – If your vehicle is still stuck in Worth County from the blizzard, contact the Sheriff’s Office.
The towing of all stranded vehicles will begin Tuesday so highway crews can continue to clear the roads. If your vehicle is still sitting there, the Worth County Sheriff’s Office says it will be towed and you will be billed.
For more information, call 641-324-2481.
Related Content
- Stranded vehicle towing starts Tuesday in Worth County
- UPDATE: Tow bans lifted in Cerro Gordo and Worth counties
- Two-vehicle crash in Worth County
- Vehicle thefts reported in Worth County
- One-vehicle rollover in Worth County
- UPDATE: Tow ban lifted for Cerro Gordo, Floyd and Worth counties
- Stranded vehicle in Roosevelt Elementary parking lot won't receive ticket
- Austin man arrested for stolen vehicle in Worth County.
- Nonstop calls to towing companies
- Blizzard stranded 600 around Minnesota
Scroll for more content...