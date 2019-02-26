Clear
Stranded vehicle towing starts Tuesday in Worth County

Contact the Sheriff's Office is you vehicle is still stuck in the snow.

Posted: Feb. 26, 2019 3:22 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

WORTH COUNTY, Iowa – If your vehicle is still stuck in Worth County from the blizzard, contact the Sheriff’s Office.

The towing of all stranded vehicles will begin Tuesday so highway crews can continue to clear the roads. If your vehicle is still sitting there, the Worth County Sheriff’s Office says it will be towed and you will be billed.

For more information, call 641-324-2481.

Light snow will filter through the area tonight, but we;re tracking more accumulation for Friday.
