Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Stranded drivers getting restless as crews reopen I-35 through Iowa

Stranded drivers getting restless as crews reopen I-35 through Iowa

Posted: Feb. 25, 2019 9:01 PM
Posted By: Brian Tabick

CLEAR LAKE, Iowa- The Iowa State Patrol and many other crews are expended everything they had Monday to get Interstate 35 reopen so the dozens of stranded drivers in Clear Lake could get on their way.
“It is getting really old sitting in a hotel for two and a half days,” said Todd Stein of Waverly Minnesota.
Stein and his family made it to Clear Lake Saturday. They were just three of the many hunkering down. Rest areas were full having to place signs saying they were at capacity. Stein said they had done everything they could to get home earlier.
“We tried going Sunday, but Highway 65and I-35 were just bad with blowing wind,” He said. We just had to turn around.”
The interstate heading both North and South were reopened late Monday but conditions were still less than ideal.
“You are going to see cars in the median and there will be ice on the roads,” said Lt. Dana Knutson with the Iowa State Patrol. “Slow down, use caution, wear your seatbelts and mind your traveling distance.”
But the Steins just want to get to their own homes.
“we’re probably going to have to stay another night with the way it’s looking,” Stein said.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Overcast
wxIcon
Hi: 4° Lo: -3°
Feels Like: -16°
Albert Lea
Clear
-8° wxIcon
Hi: 2° Lo: -7°
Feels Like: -19°
Austin
Clear
-2° wxIcon
Hi: 6° Lo: -4°
Feels Like: -2°
Charles City
Overcast
wxIcon
Hi: 3° Lo: -2°
Feels Like: -11°
Rochester
Overcast
-5° wxIcon
Hi: 3° Lo: -8°
Feels Like: -19°
We're tracking below average temps and more chances for snow through the week.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Mason City Community Members Help Rochester Grizzlies

Image

Tracking Our Wintry Onslaught: More Cold. More Snow.

Image

Nonstop Calls to Towing Companies

Image

Digging Out

Image

Plow drivers fight sleep deprivation

Image

Snow drifts cover the NIACC parking lot

Image

Nurse stranded in Des Moines after the blizzard

Image

Blizzard leaves some people snowed in

Image

Tow companies dealing with non-stop calls

Image

First responders dealing with winter weather

Community Events