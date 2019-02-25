Stranded drivers getting restless as crews reopen I-35 through Iowa

CLEAR LAKE, Iowa- The Iowa State Patrol and many other crews are expended everything they had Monday to get Interstate 35 reopen so the dozens of stranded drivers in Clear Lake could get on their way.

“It is getting really old sitting in a hotel for two and a half days,” said Todd Stein of Waverly Minnesota.

Stein and his family made it to Clear Lake Saturday. They were just three of the many hunkering down. Rest areas were full having to place signs saying they were at capacity. Stein said they had done everything they could to get home earlier.

“We tried going Sunday, but Highway 65and I-35 were just bad with blowing wind,” He said. We just had to turn around.”

The interstate heading both North and South were reopened late Monday but conditions were still less than ideal.

“You are going to see cars in the median and there will be ice on the roads,” said Lt. Dana Knutson with the Iowa State Patrol. “Slow down, use caution, wear your seatbelts and mind your traveling distance.”

But the Steins just want to get to their own homes.

“we’re probably going to have to stay another night with the way it’s looking,” Stein said.