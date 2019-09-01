Clear

Stormteam3: Strong to severe storms possible Monday night

Damaging winds and heavy downpours possible

Posted: Sep 1, 2019 3:53 PM
Posted By: Sean Macaday

A warm setup is expected on Monday with an approaching cold front to the northwest.  Stronger jet winds, aloft and at the surface, will force storms to develop, some turning severe.  With a flattening ridge, we could see a mesoscale convective system (severe cluster of storms) get triggered Monday evening into the overnight.  The main threats will be damaging winds, heavy downpours, and perhaps hail.  Any severe situation may involved isolated tornadoes.  The positive here is Labor Day (daytime hours) will be quiet, warmer than average, and dry.  Make sure you have ways of getting weather information on Monday night. Stay tuned! 

Mason City
Overcast
75° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 75°
Albert Lea
Overcast
73° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 73°
Austin
75° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 75°
Charles City
Overcast
73° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 73°
Rochester
Overcast
74° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 74°
A mild Labor Day weekend might just end with a bang
