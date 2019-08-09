StormTeam3: Showers to start your weekend

Photo Gallery 2 Images
A weak disturbance moves into the Midwest following a very dry week.
We need rain and Mother Nature is delivering for us. Some showers could be possible tonight, but the better chances will be on Saturday. No severe weather is expected, however, a few embedded thunderstorms are possible.
Rainfall totals will range from 0.10"-0.25"; any thunderstorms could bring in far more rain. High pressure on Sunday will be short-lived, and another round of rain or storms could pivot in by Monday.
