Stormteam3: Northern Lights to be seen this weekend

Geomagnetic storm sends lights south into northern U.S.

Posted: Aug 29, 2019 9:01 PM
Posted By: Chris Nelson

The aurora borealis will be visible this weekend in parts of several northern US states, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.

The light show, forecast for Saturday and Sunday, is a result of geomagnetic storm activity, NOAA says.
The northern lights are a common sight for Americans in Alaska, but over Labor Day weekend the phenomena will brush down into parts of the contiguous US, including Idaho, Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, Minnesota, Michigan, Wisconsin, New York, Vermont, and Maine, according to an interactive map maintained by the Geophysical Institute at the University of Alaska Fairbanks.

Best time to view the lights will be just between 10 pm - 3 am under a clear sky.  Get outside of city limits to have the best prospects of seeing the beautiful phenomenon. 

Contribution from CNN. 

