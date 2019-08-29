Stormteam3: Minor drought continues for north Iowa

Photo Gallery 2 Images
Cold front has punched through the area and slinging the moisture towards the southeast. No rain fell along the front, but it did turn cloudier and more humid. Skies clear overnight tonight with lows taking a tumble into the low 50s. Highs may not get out of the 60s on Friday and Saturday in most locations; although, expect most of the area to be under mostly sunny skies on Friday. A weak wave slices the region Friday night and early Saturday which will spark showers. There's another round of storms coming on Monday night and early Tuesday with warmer temperatures. Highs could reach into the low 80s.
Tonight: Clear
Lows: Low 50s
Winds: NW 5-10 mph
Tomorrow: Mostly cloudy, slight chance late
Highs: Low 70s
Winds: NW 5-10
Tomorrow Night: Showers possible
Lows: Mid 50s
Winds: NW 5-10
