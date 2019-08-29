Clear

Stormteam3: Minor drought continues for north Iowa

Low rainfall totals in August help toward drought

Posted: Aug 29, 2019 3:16 PM
Posted By: Chris Nelson

Photo Gallery 2 Images

Cold front has punched through the area and slinging the moisture towards the southeast. No rain fell along the front, but it did turn cloudier and more humid. Skies clear overnight tonight with lows taking a tumble into the low 50s. Highs may not get out of the 60s on Friday and Saturday in most locations; although, expect most of the area to be under mostly sunny skies on Friday. A weak wave slices the region Friday night and early Saturday which will spark showers. There's another round of storms coming on Monday night and early Tuesday with warmer temperatures. Highs could reach into the low 80s.

Tonight: Clear
Lows: Low 50s
Winds: NW 5-10 mph

Tomorrow: Mostly cloudy, slight chance late
Highs: Low 70s
Winds: NW 5-10

Tomorrow Night: Showers possible
Lows: Mid 50s
Winds: NW 5-10

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Clear
78° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 49°
Feels Like: 79°
Albert Lea
Clear
72° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 49°
Feels Like: 72°
Austin
Clear
75° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 50°
Feels Like: 75°
Charles City
Clear
77° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 78°
Rochester
Clear
74° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 74°
A cold front may bring clouds and sun to the area Thursday
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Thursday's weather forecast

Image

Fairgrounds recovering from May Tornado

Image

Open house for the new 4th st. SW

Image

Thursday's Downtown wraps up today

Image

Sealing unused wells in Mower County

Image

Back to school stress

Image

Fastcare North opens

Image

Independent FIlm Festival preps

Image

Steve King talks Campaign 2020

Image

Chris' PM Weather Forecast 8/28

Community Events