Stormteam3: Minor drought continues for north Iowa

Cold front has punched through the area and slinging the moisture towards the southeast. No rain fell along the front, but it did turn cloudier and more humid. Skies clear overnight tonight with lows taking a tumble into the low 50s. Highs may not get out of the 60s on Friday and Saturday in most locations; although, expect most of the area to be under mostly sunny skies on Friday. A weak wave slices the region Friday night and early Saturday which will spark showers. There's another round of storms coming on Monday night and early Tuesday with warmer temperatures. Highs could reach into the low 80s.

Tonight: Clear

Lows: Low 50s

Winds: NW 5-10 mph

Tomorrow: Mostly cloudy, slight chance late

Highs: Low 70s

Winds: NW 5-10

Tomorrow Night: Showers possible

Lows: Mid 50s

Winds: NW 5-10