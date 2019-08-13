Clear

Stormteam3: Few storms may be strong to severe today

Watch for a few storms containing hail and wind

Posted: Aug 13, 2019 2:43 PM
Posted By: Chris Nelson

Photo Gallery 2 Images

Main forecast focus will be the threat for strong to severe storms the rest of Tuesday. Any storm that develops could contain large hail, damaging winds, and we cannot rule out a tornado or two. The activity will end for severe weather before midnight, then just scattered showers possible into Wednesday. The rest of tomorrow could feature isolated showers and mostly cloudy conditions. It'll be the coolest day we have seen since early June with highs in the low 70s. Thursday may be the only completely dry day as the forecast becomes murky. An active weather pattern will bring a tricky temperature forecast to the table along with the potential for much warmer temperatures.

Tonight: Chance of showers and storms
Lows: Upper 50s
Winds: N 5-10 mph

Tomorrow: Scattered showers and cloudy skies
Highs: Low 70s
Winds: N 5-10

Tomorrow Night: Partly cloudy
Lows: Mid 50s
Winds: NW 5-10

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Clear
82° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 83°
Albert Lea
Clear
79° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 81°
Austin
Scattered Clouds
82° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 82°
Charles City
Few Clouds
81° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 84°
Rochester
Scattered Clouds
78° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 80°
Warmer toward the end of the week
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Bus drivers wanted

Image

Information session on improvements to I-90 interchange

Image

Tracking a Mixed Bag of Weather Today

${article.thumbnail.title}

StormTeam 3: Temps will be on the rise the rest of the week

Image

Looking ahead to winter

Image

Filling the police force

Image

City council talks renewable energy

Image

Countdown to Kickoff: Saint Ansgar Saints

Image

Countdown to Kickoff: Lake Mills Bulldogs

Image

Breathing devices coming to Charlie Brown

Community Events