Stormteam3: Few storms may be strong to severe today

Main forecast focus will be the threat for strong to severe storms the rest of Tuesday. Any storm that develops could contain large hail, damaging winds, and we cannot rule out a tornado or two. The activity will end for severe weather before midnight, then just scattered showers possible into Wednesday. The rest of tomorrow could feature isolated showers and mostly cloudy conditions. It'll be the coolest day we have seen since early June with highs in the low 70s. Thursday may be the only completely dry day as the forecast becomes murky. An active weather pattern will bring a tricky temperature forecast to the table along with the potential for much warmer temperatures.

Tonight: Chance of showers and storms

Lows: Upper 50s

Winds: N 5-10 mph

Tomorrow: Scattered showers and cloudy skies

Highs: Low 70s

Winds: N 5-10

Tomorrow Night: Partly cloudy

Lows: Mid 50s

Winds: NW 5-10