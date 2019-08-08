StormTeam3: Lack of rain leading to abnormally dry conditions

The U.S. Drought Monitor has pointed toward parts of Iowa with the first stage of a drought: category 1 (abnormally dry). 17 out of the last 19 days have been rain-free, and the region needs rain after a soggy month of July in southern Minnesota. North Iowa was left in the dust with a deficit of almost three inches from July. Is there relief in sight? It's not looking like it with a dry pattern continuing for the next week or so. High pressure is keeping the region dry as sunshine, and thankfully, below average temperatures will be booked solid for the next few days. The best chances of rain may be next week with another disturbance.