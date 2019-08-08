Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

StormTeam3: Lack of rain leading to abnormally dry conditions

17 out of the last 19 days have been rain-free leading to the first stage

Posted: Aug 8, 2019 3:05 PM
Updated: Aug 8, 2019 4:38 PM
Posted By: Chris Nelson

Photo Gallery 3 Images

The U.S. Drought Monitor has pointed toward parts of Iowa with the first stage of a drought: category 1 (abnormally dry).  17 out of the last 19 days have been rain-free, and the region needs rain after a soggy month of July in southern Minnesota.  North Iowa was left in the dust with a deficit of almost three inches from July.  Is there relief in sight? It's not looking like it with a dry pattern continuing for the next week or so.  High pressure is keeping the region dry as sunshine, and thankfully, below average temperatures will be booked solid for the next few days.  The best chances of rain may be next week with another disturbance. 

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Clear
76° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 76°
Albert Lea
Clear
73° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 73°
Austin
Clear
77° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 77°
Charles City
Clear
73° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 73°
Rochester
Clear
74° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 51°
Feels Like: 74°
Tracking a nice and calm end to the work week
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Ribbon cutting at Zumbro Ridge

Image

Tracking an Incredible Thursday

Image

Stolen ipads returned

Image

Feast celebration receives state grant

Image

Latest in SE Rochester shooting

Image

CTK: UNI Panthers

Image

Soccer brings Meadow Park community together

Image

Millenials are Lonely?

Image

Lighting up the sky for Hiroshima

Image

Purple heart cities

Community Events