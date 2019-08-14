StormTeam3: Beneficial rain is coming

An upper-level disturbance is producing isolated showers for the middle of the week. This pronounced trough is keeping the temperatures cool, some spots lucky to make it out of the 60s for highs on Wednesday, and then lows falling into the 50s Thursday morning. With the ridge of high pressure blowing up in the center part of the country, we'll see temperatures soaring south of the area well above normal.

We'll be on the cusp of heat and cooler air, which will make the region a highway for storms later this week and into next week. We could use the rain! An increasing chance of rain and storms pivots toward the KIMT viewing area by Thursday night and Friday morning; we could see several more threats this weekend, at times.

This is rain we really need considering most of this summer has been below normal for precipitation, especially the last six weeks. North Iowa is running 3"-4" below average since July 1st. A welcomed change to the forecast is coming, folks!