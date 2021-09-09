Stormteam 3:Heating Up For The Weekend

Heading into the weekend we are tracking a warm-up for the viewing area as high pressure moving into the region today will allow for us to stay quiet for the time being. Although quiet, our temperatures will increase as we could see daytime highs in the 80s across the area as warmer conditions move in for the start of the weekend. Just as the temperatures rise, they will quickly fall moving into Sunday. For Sunday, daytime highs are forecasted in the lower 70s and upper 60s.