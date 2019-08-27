Stormteam 3: Windy and cooler for midweek

While locations north of us could see strong storms into tonight, we'll be faily quiet and windy with mostly sunny skies. A flare up storm with lightning and small hail is possible. Winds will be the story the next two days with a digging trough, and this will keep the breezy conditions to over 30 mph into Wednesday. Lows fall near 50 the next few nights; wind may keep temps in some parts a little higher with mixing. It looks like the region will miss out on more activity for rain and isolated storms on Thursday triggered by a cold front. One last warm day on Thursday is likely with afternoon highs in the upper 70s and lower 80s. A cold front will lower the highs for the end of the week and weekend as temps drop into the low 70s. We could see slight chances of rain on both Saturday and Labor Day as highs climb closer to average at the end of the 7-day forecast.