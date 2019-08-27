Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Stormteam 3: Windy and cooler for midweek

A brief warm up on Thursday, then cooler again

Posted: Aug 27, 2019 2:53 PM
Posted By: Chris Nelson

Photo Gallery 2 Images

While locations north of us could see strong storms into tonight, we'll be faily quiet and windy with mostly sunny skies. A flare up storm with lightning and small hail is possible. Winds will be the story the next two days with a digging trough, and this will keep the breezy conditions to over 30 mph into Wednesday.  Lows fall near 50 the next few nights; wind may keep temps in some parts a little higher with mixing. It looks like the region will miss out on more activity for rain and isolated storms on Thursday triggered by a cold front. One last warm day on Thursday is likely with afternoon highs in the upper 70s and lower 80s. A cold front will lower the highs for the end of the week and weekend as temps drop into the low 70s. We could see slight chances of rain on both Saturday and Labor Day as highs climb closer to average at the end of the 7-day forecast.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Few Clouds
74° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 74°
Albert Lea
Clear
70° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 70°
Austin
Clear
73° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 73°
Charles City
Few Clouds
74° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 74°
Rochester
Clear
69° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 69°
Tracking the return of sunny skies and strong winds from the west
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

School bus safety

Image

Pet store to close due to staffing issues

${article.thumbnail.title}

StormTeam 3: Wild winds and plentiful sunshine for Tuesday

Image

Sara's Daybreak Forecast - Tuesday

Image

Osage picked second in first poll of the year

Image

8/26 Evening Forecast

Image

Delivery man's car stolen

Image

2020 recommended Rochester budget ready for review

Image

Bike giveaway

Image

Byron downs Albert Lea 2-0

Community Events