Photo Gallery 19 Images
Two rounds of showers and thunderstorms blew through the viewing area this morning and early afternoon leaving in the wake damage and flooding.
The whole region was under a Severe Thunderstorm Warning between 10:45 am and 1:00 pm.
A Flash Flood Watch and Warning is still in play for the northern sections including Olmsted, Dodge, and Fillmore Counties.
Now that the cold front has moved east, the severe weather threats have lowered, and scattered showers and storms are possible into tonight.
Power Outages
RPU: Click here.
Freeborn-Mower Coop: Click here.
Alliant Energy: Click here.
MidAmerican Energy: Click here.
CUSTOM FORECAST: Current Conditions
MORE: Maps & Radars
ROAD CONDITIONS: Click Here
INTERACTIVE RADAR: Click Here
LIVE EYE: Tower Cams
SIGN UP: KIMT News 3 Email Newsletter
ALERTS: WeatherWarn
Related Content
- StormTeam 3: Widespread damage and flooding from Saturday storms
- Council gets updated on flood damage
- Flooding costs Nebraska $1.4B in losses, damages
- StormTeam 3: Severe storms possible into tonight
- The flu is "widespread" in Minnesota
- Flu now considered widespread in Minnesota
- Southern Minnesota storm damage could cost $3M
- Tornado, storms cause damage in southwestern Minnesota
- Storm Team 3: Warm Saturday, Showers Sunday
- Tracking our storm potential Friday and Saturday