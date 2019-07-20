StormTeam 3: Widespread damage and flooding from Saturday storms

Two rounds of showers and thunderstorms blew through the viewing area this morning and early afternoon leaving in the wake damage and flooding.

The whole region was under a Severe Thunderstorm Warning between 10:45 am and 1:00 pm.

A Flash Flood Watch and Warning is still in play for the northern sections including Olmsted, Dodge, and Fillmore Counties.

Now that the cold front has moved east, the severe weather threats have lowered, and scattered showers and storms are possible into tonight.

Power Outages

RPU: Click here.

Freeborn-Mower Coop: Click here.

Alliant Energy: Click here.

MidAmerican Energy: Click here.

