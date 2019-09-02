Clear

Stormteam 3: Timing of severe weather tonight

Severe weather chances best north of I-90

Posted: Sep 2, 2019 2:26 PM
Posted By: Chris Nelson

Photo Gallery 2 Images

Warm front approaches the area from the west as the day progresses, which may jump start an isolated storm. Once the sun sets, the dynamics improve with a strong low level jet and a weak shortwave approaching ahead of a cold front. The best chances will be north of the area, however, some stronger storms may leak into the KIMT viewing area after midnight. Since these ingredients are coming together, the SPC has a slight risk north of I-90, and a marginal threat south of I-90. Main threats with storms will be damaging winds, heavy rainfall, and isolated tornadoes. The timing of the front will be Tuesday morning/early afternoon getting rid of any lingering moisture and eliminating chances of storms. Talk about a fall-like pattern after with highs in the 60s and 70s the rest of the week.

Tonight: Chance of storms late
Lows: Upper 60s
Winds: SSE 8-18 mph

Tomorrow: Early storms, then decreasing clouds
Highs: Low 80s
Winds: SW-NW 10-20

Tomorrow Night: Clear and cooler; windy
Lows: Low 50s
Winds: NW 10-20

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Broken Clouds
82° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 85°
Albert Lea
Broken Clouds
73° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 73°
Austin
77° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 79°
Charles City
Broken Clouds
81° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 85°
Rochester
Broken Clouds
79° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 81°
Storms could fire on Monday night/early Tuesday
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Gas prices lower this year on Labor Day weekend

Image

9/2 Forecast

Image

Rochester band raises money for local bike club

Image

Filling the boot for a good cause

Image

RFD gets ready to put two new engines to use

Image

Gas prices lower this year on Labor Day weekend

Image

Part of Civic Center Drive to close this week

Image

Chris' PM Weather Forecast 9/1

Image

Spin Devo hosts its annual Cannonball Cross in Mason City

Image

Boys and Girls Club of Rochester gears students for back to school

Community Events