Stormteam 3: Timing of severe weather tonight

Warm front approaches the area from the west as the day progresses, which may jump start an isolated storm. Once the sun sets, the dynamics improve with a strong low level jet and a weak shortwave approaching ahead of a cold front. The best chances will be north of the area, however, some stronger storms may leak into the KIMT viewing area after midnight. Since these ingredients are coming together, the SPC has a slight risk north of I-90, and a marginal threat south of I-90. Main threats with storms will be damaging winds, heavy rainfall, and isolated tornadoes. The timing of the front will be Tuesday morning/early afternoon getting rid of any lingering moisture and eliminating chances of storms. Talk about a fall-like pattern after with highs in the 60s and 70s the rest of the week.

Tonight: Chance of storms late

Lows: Upper 60s

Winds: SSE 8-18 mph

Tomorrow: Early storms, then decreasing clouds

Highs: Low 80s

Winds: SW-NW 10-20

Tomorrow Night: Clear and cooler; windy

Lows: Low 50s

Winds: NW 10-20