StormTeam 3: Severe weather and flash flooding possible into Friday night

Big time heat is expected to last the rest of the day as the Excessive Heat Warning continues into Friday evening.
The main forecast this evening and tonight is the threat of severe weather.
Severe weather chances are greatest just to our north, however, parts of our viewing area are under the gun with slight chances of severe weather. On a day with the amount of moisture is in the atmosphere and being so unstable, all modes are severe weather possible.
The big uncertainty is if we can get them developing because if they can, they will pack a punch. Frontal boundary heads south and cools us down into the 70s and 80s for the weekend.
Another threat of storms will be on the horizon Saturday night and Sunday morning. Some could be strong, too. Both rounds will have the chance to produce heavy rainfall and flash flooding.
This will have to be monitored very closely, too. Next week is looking much quieter with average highs around 80.
Tonight: Storms possible, some severe
Lows: Low 70s
Winds: S 5-15 mph
Tomorrow: Early storms, then mostly cloudy
Highs: Around 80
Winds: SW 5-10
Tomorrow Night: Storms possible, some severe
Lows: Low to mid 60s
Winds: NW-W 5-10
