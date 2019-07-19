Clear
SEVERE WX : Excessive Heat Warning View Alerts

StormTeam 3: Severe weather and flash flooding possible into Friday night

Ample moisture and hot temps will increase storm threats into Saturday morning

Posted: Jul 19, 2019 1:52 PM
Updated: Jul 19, 2019 2:52 PM
Posted By: Chris Nelson

Photo Gallery 2 Images

Big time heat is expected to last the rest of the day as the Excessive Heat Warning continues into Friday evening.

The main forecast this evening and tonight is the threat of severe weather.

Severe weather chances are greatest just to our north, however, parts of our viewing area are under the gun with slight chances of severe weather. On a day with the amount of moisture is in the atmosphere and being so unstable, all modes are severe weather possible.

The big uncertainty is if we can get them developing because if they can, they will pack a punch. Frontal boundary heads south and cools us down into the 70s and 80s for the weekend.

Another threat of storms will be on the horizon Saturday night and Sunday morning. Some could be strong, too. Both rounds will have the chance to produce heavy rainfall and flash flooding.

This will have to be monitored very closely, too. Next week is looking much quieter with average highs around 80.

Tonight: Storms possible, some severe
Lows: Low 70s
Winds: S 5-15 mph

Tomorrow: Early storms, then mostly cloudy
Highs: Around 80
Winds: SW 5-10

Tomorrow Night: Storms possible, some severe
Lows: Low to mid 60s
Winds: NW-W 5-10

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Clear
91° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 73°
Feels Like: 107°
Albert Lea
Clear
93° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 103°
Austin
Clear
93° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 73°
Feels Like: 103°
Charles City
Clear
91° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 75°
Feels Like: 111°
Rochester
Clear
90° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 108°
Another round of dangerous heat and potentially dangerous storms for Friday
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

The latest on a search for a missing man in Rochester

Image

Crews battle house fire in Dodge County

Image

Police see uptick in thefts during fair week

Image

Tracking the Heat & Humidity

Image

Urban farm offers alpaca yoga

${article.thumbnail.title}

StormTeam 3: The hottest air of the year moves in today

Image

RCTC hires Bonde as women's coach

Image

IGHSAU state softball pairings

Image

21st Century Approach to Softball

Image

Save the track efforts continue

Community Events