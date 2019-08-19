Clear
StormTeam 3: Severe storms target parts of northern Iowa overnight

Damaging winds and large hail possible

Posted: Aug 19, 2019 4:10 PM
Updated: Aug 19, 2019 5:10 PM
Posted By: Chris Nelson

Severe weather dynamics come together overnight tonight into parts of Iowa. A strong transport of moisture and a favorable trough will combine to produce rain, wind, and even isolated tornadoes.

This will not impact most of the area, but there will be chances in the southern portions of the KIMT viewing area. Enough moisture and lift will run into Tuesday which may lead to isolated showers and clouds.

A lot of "ifs" for Tuesday late and early Wednesday with another disturbance and cold front. We may have to watch for some storms to develop. The rest of the work week appears quiet and cooler as daytime temperatures drop into the 70s. It'll feel more like fall again.

Tonight: Slight chance of storms late
Lows: Low 60s
Winds: S 5-10 mph

Tomorrow: Storms early, then partly sunny
Highs: Mid 80s
Winds: SW 5-10

Tomorrow Night: Partly cloudy, slight chance
Lows: Around 60
Winds: NW 5-10

Tracking returning rain chances for Tuesday
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

