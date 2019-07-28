Clear

StormTeam 3: Severe storms possible Sunday

Storm timing will be this afternoon into the late evening

Posted: Jul 28, 2019 10:45 AM
Updated: Jul 28, 2019 10:59 AM
Posted By: Chris Nelson

The ingredients are there for severe weather today around the KIMT viewing area. 

A warm front will lift slowly north and eventually slightly north of the TV market just south of the Twin Cities.  This is likely the focus for the worst of the weather; however, any storms fired off the warm front this afternoon could turn severe with the main threat being isolated tornadoes. 

A strong wave and cold front will power in by late this afternoon and evening firing off one or two rounds of storms, both having the chance to hit severe limits.  With these lines, the main risks will be heavy downpours and damaging winds. 

Make sure you have ways of getting weather information today, especially during the primetime of storms which will be between 3 pm and 9 pm today.  

