Stormteam 3: Several reports of funnel clouds and tornadoes

Posted: Aug 13, 2019 7:18 PM
Posted By: Chris Nelson

Severe thunderstorms battered parts of the KIMT viewing area Tuesday afternoon and evening.  Several tornado and severe thunderstorm warnings were issued due to the severity of the storms.  Possibly five tornadoes touched down in Minnesota, while several reports of funnel clouds were claimed in both Iowa and Minnesota.  The tornadoes have not been confirmed, however, a flood of pictures were sent in from Ellendale, Mankato, and Blooming Prairie, Minnesota.

The National Weather Service will survey the spots impacted by tornadoes the next few days.

