Stormteam 3: Roller coaster pattern runs into the weekend

The next day or so will feature quiet weather along with breezy conditions. Mostly sunny skies continue for Wednesday and most of Thursday as a cold front slowly approaches from the northwest. This front has the dynamics to produce severe weather; however, the front will slice early in the day in our area, which will keep the severe weather southeast of the region. We could see a few clouds from the front, a few small chance of any precipitation or storms. It'll be warmer on Thursday as highs approach 80, and then the cool down comes in the wake of the front. Highs fall into the low 70s on Friday and Saturday, perhaps seeing a scattered shower on Friday night and early Saturday. Labor Day and Tuesday has a chance of a shower or storm, too.
Tonight: Clear
Lows: Mid 50s
Winds: WSW 7-15 mph
Tomorrow: Mostly Sunny
Highs: Around 80
Winds: SW 10-20, gusts to 30
Tomorrow Night: Mostly clear
Lows: Low 50s
Winds: NW 5-10
