Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Stormteam 3: Roller coaster pattern runs into the weekend

Near 80 Thursday; cooler air coming behind it later this week

Posted: Aug 28, 2019 2:39 PM
Posted By: Sean Macaday

Photo Gallery 2 Images

The next day or so will feature quiet weather along with breezy conditions. Mostly sunny skies continue for Wednesday and most of Thursday as a cold front slowly approaches from the northwest. This front has the dynamics to produce severe weather; however, the front will slice early in the day in our area, which will keep the severe weather southeast of the region. We could see a few clouds from the front, a few small chance of any precipitation or storms. It'll be warmer on Thursday as highs approach 80, and then the cool down comes in the wake of the front. Highs fall into the low 70s on Friday and Saturday, perhaps seeing a scattered shower on Friday night and early Saturday. Labor Day and Tuesday has a chance of a shower or storm, too.

Tonight: Clear
Lows: Mid 50s
Winds: WSW 7-15 mph

Tomorrow: Mostly Sunny
Highs: Around 80
Winds: SW 10-20, gusts to 30

Tomorrow Night: Mostly clear
Lows: Low 50s
Winds: NW 5-10

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Clear
75° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 75°
Albert Lea
Clear
70° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 70°
Austin
Clear
73° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 73°
Charles City
Few Clouds
73° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 73°
Rochester
Clear
69° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 69°
Tracking more sunshine to finish the work week
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Fullhart sentenced to life in prison for murder

Image

Byron High School's food truck now on campus

Image

Byron High School gets food truck

Image

Extra enforcement on Minnesota roads

Image

Sara's Daybreak Forecast - Wednesday

${article.thumbnail.title}

StormTeam 3: Windy conditions return for Wednesday

Image

Mabel-Canton volleyball sweeps Century

Image

KoMets volleyball open up season with sweep over Century

Image

Lourdes baseball coach resigns

Image

Highway 65 could be narrowed in the River City

Community Events