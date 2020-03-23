Stormteam 3: Not a lot of sun in the forecast

Grab your vitamin D supplements, clouds are back in the forecast and they're not looking to move away anytime soon. Starting the work week with a little wintry weather, the clouds also have a chance to bring more rain (isolated mixes) back to the area through the week. Despite the lack of sunshine, temps will pop back up into the 50s for a few days so warm-weather fans don't have much to worry about through the cloudy stretch. As of now, the weekend looks to bring some much needed relief with clouds parting ways on Saturday and mostly sunny skies on Sunday!