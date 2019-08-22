Clear

Stormteam 3: Losing three minutes of sunlight every day

The fall season is creeping closer

Posted: Aug 22, 2019 3:00 PM
Posted By: Chris Nelson

Friday's sunset is 8:01 pm, and this is the last sunset after 8 pm until April 20th, 2020.  Each day continues to get shorter with daylight being lost at 3 minutes per day.  By the first day of Fall next month, September 23rd, the sunset will be at 7:05 pm.  Daylight Saving begins on November 3rd with a sunset at 4:57 pm.  By then our average highs will in the upper 40s.  Enjoy the rest of summer, folks! 

