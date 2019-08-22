Stormteam 3: Losing three minutes of sunlight every day

Friday's sunset is 8:01 pm, and this is the last sunset after 8 pm until April 20th, 2020. Each day continues to get shorter with daylight being lost at 3 minutes per day. By the first day of Fall next month, September 23rd, the sunset will be at 7:05 pm. Daylight Saving begins on November 3rd with a sunset at 4:57 pm. By then our average highs will in the upper 40s. Enjoy the rest of summer, folks!