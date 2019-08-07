Clear

Stormteam 3: Gorgeous weather behind the cold front the rest of the week

Sun and 70s are coming for Thursday and Friday

Posted: Aug 7, 2019 3:08 PM
Posted By: Chris Nelson

A cold front and upper-level energy skips into the area sparking showers and storms, mainly northeast of the viewing area. Parts of the KIMT area will be under a "marginal" risk of severe weather, however, the chance of seeing severe weather appears to be much lower. Highs will crank into the 80s today, then fall back into the 50s overnight. Watch for wall to wall sunshine the next two days to finish the work week. Highs will be cooler in the wake of the cold front in the 70s. Strong ridge to our west could help fire off storms at times this weekend. We'll have to watch for the timing and the dynamics because there could be stronger storms are night, especially late Saturday.

Tonight: Early storms, then mostly clear
Lows: Mid 50s
Winds: NW 5-10 mph

Tomorrow: Sunny
Highs: Upper 70s
Winds: NW 5-10

Tomorrow Night:Clear
Lows: Low 50s
Winds: NW 5-10

Mason City
Clear
85° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 86°
Albert Lea
Scattered Clouds
82° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 86°
Austin
Scattered Clouds
88° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 88°
Charles City
Few Clouds
84° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 88°
Rochester
Scattered Clouds
81° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 84°
Tracking possible storms today
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

