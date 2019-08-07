Stormteam 3: Gorgeous weather behind the cold front the rest of the week

A cold front and upper-level energy skips into the area sparking showers and storms, mainly northeast of the viewing area. Parts of the KIMT area will be under a "marginal" risk of severe weather, however, the chance of seeing severe weather appears to be much lower. Highs will crank into the 80s today, then fall back into the 50s overnight. Watch for wall to wall sunshine the next two days to finish the work week. Highs will be cooler in the wake of the cold front in the 70s. Strong ridge to our west could help fire off storms at times this weekend. We'll have to watch for the timing and the dynamics because there could be stronger storms are night, especially late Saturday.

Tonight: Early storms, then mostly clear

Lows: Mid 50s

Winds: NW 5-10 mph

Tomorrow: Sunny

Highs: Upper 70s

Winds: NW 5-10

Tomorrow Night:Clear

Lows: Low 50s

Winds: NW 5-10