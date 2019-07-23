Clear
Stormteam 3: Glorious stretch of weather

The next three days could be the nicest all summer

Posted: Jul 23, 2019 2:59 PM
Posted By: Chris Nelson

A quieter weather pattern stays in place for most of this week as high pressure remains in place. Sunshine will continue as a northwest wind keeps dry conditions in place and seasonal temps in the upper 70s and lower 80s into midweek. Temps gradually climb back above normal later this week as a south-southwest breeze develops. This flow will increase moisture and may spawn showers and storms as early as Thursday night and Friday. The exact timing, strength of the storm system, and if any of these storms will be strong still need to be determined, but will be watched closely. Daytime temps will be the warmest on Saturday, however, this will be determined on the placement of the boundary which may lead to showers and storms over the weekend.

Tonight: Mostly clear
Lows: Low 60s
Winds: NW 5-10 mph

Tomorrow: Sunshine
Highs: Low 80s
Winds: SW 5-10

Tomorrow Night: Mainly clear
Lows: Low 60s
Winds: S 5-10

Mason City
Clear
78° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 79°
Albert Lea
Scattered Clouds
81° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 81°
Austin
Scattered Clouds
81° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 81°
Charles City
Clear
77° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 79°
Rochester
Few Clouds
76° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 76°
Tracking sunny skies all this week
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

