Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Stormteam 3: From mild and sunny to cold later this week

Colder and snow showers possible by late this week

Posted: Oct 7, 2019 3:21 PM
Updated: Oct 7, 2019 3:22 PM
Posted By: Chris Nelson

Photo Gallery 2 Images

A wonderful weather pattern setting up through Wednesday as high pressure rules the roost and sunshine will be present each and every day. Along with the sun, breezy conditions are expected as highs crank well into the 60s, even near 70. The high will depart east midweek opening the door for a strong fall system which will produce rainfall, cold temperatures, and a chance for Midwestern snowfall by the end of the week. Rain will develop on Wednesday night and Thursday which could mean 0.50"-1.00" total by the end of the week. Once the trough digs further south, temperatures will dive well into the 40s for highs starting Friday through early next week. The regions first widespread frost/freeze is possible, too.

One remaining uncertainty is if the viewing area will get snow on Friday into Saturday. As of now we do have snow showers in the forecast, however, the bulk of the snow will stay northwest due to the positioning of the low pressure system.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Clear
67° wxIcon
Hi: 69° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 67°
Albert Lea
Clear
66° wxIcon
Hi: 67° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 66°
Austin
Clear
68° wxIcon
Hi: 67° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 68°
Charles City
Clear
67° wxIcon
Hi: 68° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 67°
Rochester
Clear
65° wxIcon
Hi: 66° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 65°
Prepare for some beautiful fall weather.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

'Badges and Board Games' initiative hopes to build community connections

Image

Counter-protest at Planned Parenthood

Image

New app hopes to help Rochester residents and visitors

Image

My Money: Options for debt consolidation

Image

Sara's Daybreak Forecast - Monday

${item.thumbnail.title}

StormTeam 3: Is snow back in the forecast?

Image

Weather forecast 10/6

Image

Dan Feehan kicks off campaign with rally

Image

Bounce Day prepares Rochester community for disaster

Image

Firearm safety class teaches youth

Community Events