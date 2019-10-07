Stormteam 3: From mild and sunny to cold later this week

A wonderful weather pattern setting up through Wednesday as high pressure rules the roost and sunshine will be present each and every day. Along with the sun, breezy conditions are expected as highs crank well into the 60s, even near 70. The high will depart east midweek opening the door for a strong fall system which will produce rainfall, cold temperatures, and a chance for Midwestern snowfall by the end of the week. Rain will develop on Wednesday night and Thursday which could mean 0.50"-1.00" total by the end of the week. Once the trough digs further south, temperatures will dive well into the 40s for highs starting Friday through early next week. The regions first widespread frost/freeze is possible, too.

One remaining uncertainty is if the viewing area will get snow on Friday into Saturday. As of now we do have snow showers in the forecast, however, the bulk of the snow will stay northwest due to the positioning of the low pressure system.