Stormteam 3: Dry and cool this weekend, rain coming Monday

Without some type of miracle, the month of August will end below average for precipitation. For north Iowa, that is three consecutive months with below average rainfall. Most locations need more drops of liquid, and Mother Nature will drain rain by us at the earliest, which will be Monday. Until then, the weekend looks seasonal with highs in the 70s and a mix of sun and clouds.
