Clear

Stormteam 3: Dry and cool this weekend, rain coming Monday

Minor drought taking place in north Iowa

Posted: Aug 23, 2019 8:50 PM
Posted By: Chris Nelson

Photo Gallery 2 Images

Without some type of miracle, the month of August will end below average for precipitation.  For north Iowa, that is three consecutive months with below average rainfall.  Most locations need more drops of liquid, and Mother Nature will drain rain by us at the earliest, which will be Monday.  Until then, the weekend looks seasonal with highs in the 70s and a mix of sun and clouds.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Clear
63° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 63°
Albert Lea
Clear
66° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 66°
Austin
Clear
66° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 66°
Charles City
Clear
64° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 64°
Rochester
Clear
65° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 65°
Tracking a nice start to the weekend with storms returning overnight Sunday
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Mayo Nurse Exchange Program

Image

Second Chance at a Healthy Smile

Image

Bus Stop Shelter

Image

Tackling Traffic Congestion

Image

Back To School Eye Exam

Image

School Bullying

Image

Raising Money For Immigrant Children

Image

Newman wrestling coach Mark Bertsch steps down

Image

Olmsted Medical Center clinic opening in Rochester

Image

Sara's Daybreak Forecast - Friday

Community Events