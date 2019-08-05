StormTeam 3: Damaging winds the biggest threat with severe storms today

Strong to severe thunderstorms are possible the rest of Monday into Monday night. Large hail and damaging winds will be the main threats with these storms, however, an isolated tornado or minor flooding could be possible with slow-moving storms.

Most of the storms will be pressing southeast out of the area closer to midnight as the cold front tracks and dissects the region. The main concern with storms that pass through the area will be the potential for damaging winds.

There could be a few spotty showers possible on Tuesday, but the activity will be much less widespread and far fewer chances for severe weather.

Another cold front drops south and could lead to more showers and thunderstorms on Wednesday, some which may turn strong to severe again. The whole viewing area is under a marginal threat of severe weather, level one of five. The cold front ushers in cooler air the rest of the week and into the early weekend.