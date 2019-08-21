Clear

StormtTeam 3: Chilly nights ahead

Lows will fall into the 40s

Posted: Aug 21, 2019 8:05 PM
Updated: Aug 21, 2019 8:54 PM
Posted By: Sean Macaday

There have not been any nights this summer with lows fall below 50, but that may change over the next few nights.  A clearing sky and drier dew points behind a cold front will set the stage for the coolest nights of the summer ahead. 

It should come to no shock that this later in August will be some of the coolest of the season.   Some folks may enjoy this cool down, however, with the drier air, rainfall will be scarce the next four or five days. 

The month continues to land the region below average for rain, and we need it considering how dry it was in June and July.  Unfortunately, the next round of rain will not move in until late this weekend and early next week. 

Watch for cooler temps to come
