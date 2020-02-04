Stormteam 3: Big Snow Totals in the Southwest, Not Much for Us

A strong winter storm has been causing headaches across the southern portion of the country while we bask a bit in the sun and barely have any flakes in the forecast! It's still early in the month of February, but even last year there seemed to be more snow to account for across our area. During the month itself we were tracking a new winter storm every other day! There's still plenty more time for snow this month but for now, there's not much to be seen in the forecast. Big numbers, however, are being recorded to the southwest, where cities like Salt Lake City, UT say a record breaking 8.6" of snow within a 24 hour period. Other notable numbers include Boulder, CO with a whopping 11.3". The most we're seeing from this storm? Maybe a few flurries?

Again, there's still plenty of time for snow to move in as winter doesn't officially end until March - but as we all know, snow is possible even as we near the summer months. For now, I'm happy with our 20-30% snow chances and little-to-no-accumulation waves.