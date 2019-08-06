Clear

StormTeam 3: After strong storms Wednesday, significant cooling is possible

Highs will drop below normal for several days.

Posted: Aug 6, 2019 2:12 PM
Updated: Aug 6, 2019 3:28 PM
Posted By: Chris Nelson

Weak high pressure builds in today giving us a break from the nasty weather and sunshine. Temperatures will remain mild into Wednesday with highs in the low to mid-80s until a cold front sweeps through the area tomorrow. Storms may fire ahead of the cold front, some being strong to severe.

There's a marginal and slight risk of severe weather on Wednesday with the big threats being large hail and damaging winds. The biggest severe weather risk should be just to the east.

Another area of high pressure from the north will drag in cooler, drier air for the rest of the week and into the weekend. Temps will struggle to 80 degrees, which is below average. 

The next four or five days may feature highs only in the 70s.  This time of year, most of the area should be around 80.  We have not had a 90 degree high in Rochester in August in six years. 

