Photo Gallery 2 Images
Weak high pressure builds in today giving us a break from the nasty weather and sunshine. Temperatures will remain mild into Wednesday with highs in the low to mid-80s until a cold front sweeps through the area tomorrow. Storms may fire ahead of the cold front, some being strong to severe.
There's a marginal and slight risk of severe weather on Wednesday with the big threats being large hail and damaging winds. The biggest severe weather risk should be just to the east.
Another area of high pressure from the north will drag in cooler, drier air for the rest of the week and into the weekend. Temps will struggle to 80 degrees, which is below average.
The next four or five days may feature highs only in the 70s. This time of year, most of the area should be around 80. We have not had a 90 degree high in Rochester in August in six years.
Related Content
- StormTeam 3: After strong storms Wednesday, significant cooling is possible
- StormTeam 3: Strong storms possible Wednesday, same for the 4th
- StormTeam 3: Another cool night ahead
- Storm Team 3: Isolated strong storms Friday
- 'Significant flooding' possible in Minnesota
- StormTeam 3: Tracking a heatwave and a possibility for strong storms
- Fire in Northwood causes significant damage
- Storm Team 3: Strong storms could fire by Thursday
- Storm Team 3: Storms could turn strong to severe Thursday
- Storm Team 3: Strong storms and heavy rain possible overnight