StormTeam 3: Smoke Returns Saturday

After a much-needed break from smoke filling the air, a return to hazier conditions is on the horizon as we move into Saturday.

With our current upper-level air pattern in place, we are seeing the wind direction in the higher elevations of the atmosphere now out of the West and Northwest, allowing for the Eastward propagation of smoke from wildfires burning across the West. As this moves across our region Saturday, expect the return of those milky hazy skies we saw frequently in late July and early August. We will likely see a decrease in air quality as well through the weekend.

The next break from this is haze is forecasted to be early next week.