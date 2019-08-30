StormTeam 3: Showers Saturday, warmer on Labor Day

High pressure is the dominant force in our weather forecast on Friday and Friday night. The high will crank east and a shortwave trough will be moving across the region by Saturday morning.

Will there be enough moisture to kick up showers? That's the big question since models are indicating isolated showers and/or sprinkles along with clouds. This may be enough to keep some highs in the upper 60s on Saturday. Surface ridging again is back on Sunday and Monday which will feature dry weather and sunshine.

Highs climb into the mid and upper 70s for Sunday, and a touch warmer on Labor Day. The chance of showers and storms develop by Monday night and Tuesday morning.

Tonight: Partly cloudy, slight chance

Lows: Low 50s

Winds: W 5-10 mph

Tomorrow: Cloudy with isolated showers

Highs: Low 70s

Winds: SE 5-10

Tomorrow Night: Partly to mostly cloudy

Lows: Low 50s

Winds: SW 5-10