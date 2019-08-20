Stormteam 3: Recent rain not enough to eat at the deficit

The cold front will be the main weather maker for today pulling in cooler and drier air from the north. We should start to see relief in humidity tonight, and the dew points will fall quickly on Wednesday. Highs are expected to stay in the 70s into the early weekend. The promise will be quiet, cooler and drier for the weather forecast until Saturday. The upper jet becomes more energetic for the weekend which will send more disturbances our way. While some of our severe weather parameters may come together, the best energy and dew points will likely be south and west of the region. Highs will climb for two days into the 70s on Sunday and Monday.

Most areas in north Iowa last night received between 0.5"-1.0" of rainfall. For the first time this summer, Mason City has more rain than Rochester in a given month. Both communities are below the normal for the month and season. Unfortunately, it doesn't appear to change with very little rain expected the next five or six days.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy

Lows: Upper 50s

Winds: N 5-10 mph

Tomorrow: Clouds with some sun

Highs: Mid 70s

Winds: N 5-10

Tomorrow Night: Mainly clear

Lows: Low 50s

Winds: NW 5-10