Stormteam 3: Recent rain not enough to eat at the deficit

Posted: Aug 20, 2019 2:45 PM
Posted By: Sean Macaday

The cold front will be the main weather maker for today pulling in cooler and drier air from the north. We should start to see relief in humidity tonight, and the dew points will fall quickly on Wednesday. Highs are expected to stay in the 70s into the early weekend. The promise will be quiet, cooler and drier for the weather forecast until Saturday. The upper jet becomes more energetic for the weekend which will send more disturbances our way. While some of our severe weather parameters may come together, the best energy and dew points will likely be south and west of the region. Highs will climb for two days into the 70s on Sunday and Monday.

Most areas in north Iowa last night received between 0.5"-1.0" of rainfall. For the first time this summer, Mason City has more rain than Rochester in a given month.  Both communities are below the normal for the month and season.  Unfortunately, it doesn't appear to change with very little rain expected the next five or six days.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy
Lows: Upper 50s
Winds: N 5-10 mph

Tomorrow: Clouds with some sun
Highs: Mid 70s
Winds: N 5-10

Tomorrow Night: Mainly clear
Lows: Low 50s
Winds: NW 5-10

Mason City
Clear
85° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 88°
Albert Lea
Clear
82° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 86°
Austin
Clear
82° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 83°
Charles City
Clear
82° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 85°
Rochester
Clear
81° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 84°
