StormTeam 3: Fall temperatures could run below average

Climate Prediction Center has put the region under a better than normal chance to see cool temps

Posted: Aug 15, 2019 3:15 PM
Updated: Aug 15, 2019 4:32 PM
Posted By: Chris Nelson

Fall is only 39 days away, but we can already slowly tell the seasons are changing. 

The Fall temperatures outlook for the whole Great Lakes and a chunk of the Midwest may have temperatures at or below average.  Chances look better out west and south to have at least slightly or above-average temperatures. 

Looking at September, temps could be above normal, but the month of October and November appears to be way below average.  

In 2018, this was the exact same pattern as September ran above normal.  October and November were way below normal with a trace of snow or more falling on 16 out of 30 days in November. 

