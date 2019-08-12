Clear

Stormteam 3: Perseid meteor shower to peak tonight

Posted: Aug 12, 2019 2:56 PM
Posted By: Chris Nelson

Often considered to be the best meteor shower of the year, the Perseid Meteor Shower, an August night show, will peak overnight tonight.  Since we are nearing the full Moon and considerable cloudiness, the shower peak will be reduced from as many as 100 meteors per hour, down to 15-20 per hour.  

The Perseid meteor shower occurs when pieces of the Swift-Tuttle comet hit Earth's atmosphere. "On the night of the peak (overnight tonight) you will only have a scant few minutes of dark sky between moon set and twilight – not much time to see Perseids," said the space agency, in its blog post. "If those hours seem daunting, not to worry! You can go out after dark, around 9 p.m. local time, and see Perseids. Just know that you won’t see nearly as many as you would had you gone out during the early morning hours."

Best way to view the show will be to look northeast before 3 am, away from city lights, and watch the show!

