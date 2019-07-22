Clear

StormTeam 3: Rain shuts off this week with sunshine in the forecast

The next four days look to be dry with humidity back later this week

Posted: Jul 22, 2019 2:42 PM
Updated: Jul 22, 2019 2:57 PM
Posted By: Chris Nelson

After a hot and stormy week last week, Mother Nature is delivering a very quiet week ahead. Surface high pressure rolls into the region for the next few days bringing with it seasonal temperatures and sunshine.

Highs will range between the low and mid-80s for the workweek, and the humidity will be low until this weekend. We will have a few breezy days and clouds at times, but nothing disruptive until later in the week.

The high begins to break down and head east by the end of the week, and this will pivot in chances of showers and storms by week's end. Even after a very soggy week last week, you don't want to go a long period of time in the dead of summer without rain. So, this will be good news by the end of the week for our lawns and farmers.

Highs will crank into the upper 80s on Saturday, which will be the warmest day of the week. We'll keep an eye on the storm threats this weekend, and if severe weather is possible.

Monday night: Clear Skies
Lows: Mid 50s
Winds: W 5-10 mph

Tuesday: Mostly sunny
Highs: Low 80s
Winds: NW 5-10

Tuesday Night: Mainly clear
Lows: Around 60
Winds: W 5-10

