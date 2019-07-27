StormTeam 3: Storms with severe potential on the way for Sunday

Today, the Iowa counties of Hancock, Cerro Gordo, and Floyd are under a marginal threat for severe weather. A cold front that moved through southern Minnesota yesterday has now parked in central Iowa just south of Mason City. It is likley that this front could spark a few small and short lived storms sometime around 8pm. There is a chance that one of these storms could be severe if it picked up enough steam, but the storm would still reamin short lived.

Tomorrow brings a greater threat and chance for severe weather throughout the whole area. A distrubance currently located over Wyoming will move into central Minnesota Sunday afternoon. In a manner similar the rounds of storms we experienced this past Saturday, two lines of storms will move through the area within 3-4 hours of eachother sometime in the afternoon. Main threat will be flash flooding, strong winds around 60mph, and hail.

Monday brings a pattern change that will cool us down a bit through Thursday. Temperatures Monday night could reach 50 degrees.